Germany’s business confidence unexpectedly strengthened in March underpinned by robust improvement in expectations despite turbulence in the global banking sector, a closely watched survey suggested on Monday. The business climate index rose to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, data from the Munich-based ifo institute showed. The score improved for the fifth consecutive month.
