Material shortages faced by Germany’s manufacturers continued to ease in February to its lowest level since early 2021, survey data from the ifo institute showed Monday. In February, 45.4 percent of the companies surveyed reported problems with securing materials, which was the lowest level since April 2021. In January, the figure was 48.4 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Companies Report Least Material Shortages Since April 2021 - February 27, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due - February 27, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Moves Notably Higher Amid Interest Rate Concerns - February 24, 2023