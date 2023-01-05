The downturn in Germany’s construction sector continued in December as spiraling prices, rising interest rates and weak investment dampened activity, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The headline Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 41.7 in December, up from 41.5 in November. The reading is still firmly below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contract
