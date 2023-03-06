Germany’s construction activity continued to remain in contraction in February though the pace of decline has softened since the start of the year amid cooling cost pressures and supply-chain constraints, survey results from S&P Global showed Monday. The construction Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to an 11-month high of 48.6 in February from 43.3 in the previous month.
