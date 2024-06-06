Germany’s construction sector remained deep in the contraction zone in May on sharp falls in total industry activity and new orders, the latest HCOB survey compiled by S&P Global showed on Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 38.5 in May, up from 37.5 in April. A reading below the threshold 50.0 indicates contraction.
