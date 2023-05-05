Germany’s construction sector continued to contract in April as rising interest rates and high construction prices dampened activity, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Friday. The HCOB construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 42.0 in April from 42.9 in the previous month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Construction Sector Stays In Deep Contraction Zone - May 5, 2023
- U.S. Employment Jumps In April But Job Growth In Prior Months Downwardly Revised - May 5, 2023
- Indonesia GDP Growth Tops Expectations - May 5, 2023