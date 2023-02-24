Germany’s consumer sentiment is set to strengthen for the fifth month in a row in March amid lower energy prices and recent data signaling that the biggest euro area economy may avoid a recession, survey results from the market research firm GfK showed Friday. The forward-looking Consumer Confidence Index for March rose to -30.5 points from a revised -33.8 points in February.
