The improvement in consumer sentiment in Germany is set to continue slowly as the economic recovery is expected only in the second half of the year, survey conducted by the market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) showed on Tuesday. The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -27.4 in April from a revised -28.8 in March. The score was seen at -27.
