Germany’s consumer confidence is set to fall in February as persistently high inflation damped income expectations and the propensity to buy amid falling economic expectations. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index unexpectedly fell to -29.7 in February from revised -25.4 in January, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed Friday.
