Germany’s consumer confidence will strengthen in May as households were more positive about their income prospects following higher expectations for wage growth amid slowing inflation. The consumer confidence index rose to -25.7 in May from a revised -29.3 in April, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Wednesday. The score was better than economists’ forecast of -27.9.
