Despite the rising recession fears, confidence among German consumers strengthened for the sixth consecutive month on improving income expectations, a closely-watched survey by the market research group GfK revealed Wednesday. The consumer confidence index for April climbed to -29.5 from -30.6 in March, the Nuremberg-based GfK said.
