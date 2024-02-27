Despite a sharp increase in income expectations, the recovery in German consumer confidence is rather moderate due to strong intentions to save rather than spend, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -29.0 in March from revised -29.6 in February.
