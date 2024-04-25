Germany’s consumer confidence is set to rise again in May to hit a two-year high as households turned more optimistic about future income, adding to the list of positive indicators that suggests the biggest euro area economy is likely to undergo a very shallow recession. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -24.2 in May from a revised value of -27.3 in April.
