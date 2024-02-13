German economic sentiment strengthened more than expected to its highest level in a year in February as market experts foresee interest rate reductions in the coming six months as inflation slows, survey data from the think tank ZEW revealed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose more sharply to 19.9 in February from 15.2 in January. This was the highest score since February 2023.
