Germany’s economic confidence strengthened more-than-expected to hit the highest in more than two years in April as investors anticipate the economy to pick up over the coming months amid the global recovery, survey results from the think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment surged to 42.9 in April from 31.7 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 35.1.
