Germany’s economic confidence rose for the fifth month in a row and at a faster than expected pace in February, results of the ZEW survey showed Tuesday, adding strength to the view that the biggest euro area economy may indeed avoid a recession. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed to 28.1 points from 16.9 in January, the Mannheim-based think tank said.
