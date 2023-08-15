Economic confidence in Germany improved in August but the assessment about current situation worsened and remained deeply in negative, survey data from the ZEW-Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed Tuesday. The Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose to -12.3 in August from a seven-month low of -14.7 in July. The score was forecast to remain at -14.7.
