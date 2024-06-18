German economic confidence improved only marginally in June, survey data from the ZEW economic research institute showed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose slightly to 47.5 in June from 47.1 in the previous month. The reading remained below forecast of 50.0. Assessment of current situation deteriorated in June with the index falling to -73.8 from -72.3 last month.
