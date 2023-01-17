Germany’s economic sentiment turned positive in January for the first time in nearly a year, underpinned by more favorable energy market conditions, government energy price caps, and a better export situation as a result of China’s current measures to lift Covid pandemic restrictions, survey results from ZEW research institute showed on Tuesday.
