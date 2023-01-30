The German economy contracted at the end of the year, damping the possibility of the euro area skirting a technical recession, as suggested by recent surveys. Gross domestic product logged an unexpected quarterly fall of 0.2 percent, reversing the revised 0.5 percent expansion in the third quarter, preliminary data from Destatis revealed Monday. GDP was forecast to remain flat.
