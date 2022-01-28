German Economy Contracts More Than Expected In Q4

The German economy contracted more than expected as new restrictions imposed at the end of the year dampened household spending, data released by Destatis revealed on Friday. Gross domestic product fell 0.7 percent sequentially, reversing the 1.7 percent expansion in the third quarter. Economists had forecast the economy to contract 0.3 percent.
