German Economy Escapes Recession In Q3

Germany’s economy expanded modestly in the third quarter supported by consumption and, thus avoided entering a widely expected technical recession. Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.1 percent from the previous three months, provisional data from the statistical office Destatis showed on Thursday, defying economists’ expectations for a 0.1 percent decline.
