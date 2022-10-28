Germany’s economy expanded unexpectedly in the third quarter underpinned by private consumption, flash data from Destatis showed on Friday. The biggest euro area economy logged a quarterly growth of 0.3 percent, confounding expectations for a contraction of 0.2 percent. The pace of growth was faster than the 0.1 percent rise posted in the second quarter.
Read Full Story
- German Economy Expands Unexpectedly In Q3 - October 28, 2022
- Spain Economic Growth Eases Sharply In Q3 - October 28, 2022
- France GDP Growth Slows In Q3 - October 28, 2022
Discussion about this post