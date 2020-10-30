German Economy Rebounds Strongly In Q3

The German economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the pace of growth exceeded expectations, preliminary data from Destatis showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 8.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, reversing a 9.8 percent fall in the second quarter. This was also faster than the expected growth of 7.3 percent.
