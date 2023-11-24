Germany’s economy contracted slightly, as initially estimated, in the third quarter with the household consumption that used to be the pillar of growth, acting as a drag. Confirming the initial figures, detailed data from the statistical office Destatis showed on Friday that gross domestic product shrank 0.1 percent quarterly.
