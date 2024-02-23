The German economy contracted at the end of the year on weaker investment, revised data from Destatis showed on Friday. Gross domestic product slid 0.3 percent sequentially in the three months to December after stagnating in the third quarter. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on January 30.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Economy Shrinks On Weak Investment - February 23, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due - February 23, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due - February 23, 2024