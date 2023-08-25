Germany’s economy stabilized as estimated in the second quarter as weak foreign demand offset the strength in government spending and investment, latest data from Destatis showed Friday. Gross domestic product posted nil growth in the second quarter after a 0.1 percent fall in the first quarter and a 0.4 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2022.
