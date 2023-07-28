The German economy stabilized in the second quarter as private consumption helped to halt the recession, official data showed on Friday. Despite the social unrest, growth in the French economy accelerated on robust exports. Elsewhere, the Spanish economy continued to register moderate growth in the second quarter with notable improvements in household consumption and investment.
