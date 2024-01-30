Germany’s economic output is set to shrink in the first quarter by a further 0.2 percent amid a decline in demand across the board, ifo Institute forecast on Tuesday. “This would tip the German economy into recession,” ifo Head of Forecasts Timo Wollmershauser said.
