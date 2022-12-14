Germany is set to experience a less severe recession next year as the economy would recover by the spring and rebound strongly with incomes rising faster than prices, the ifo Institute said in its Winter Economic Forecast, released Wednesday. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 1.8 percent this year, the Mannheim-based think tank said, revising up from its earlier projection of 1.6 percen
