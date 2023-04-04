Germany’s exports grew more than expected in February reflecting strong demand from the US and China, official data revealed Tuesday. Exports increased 4.0 percent from January, when shipments were up 2.5 percent, Destatis reported. This was the second consecutive rise. Growth was also better than the expected 1.6 percent gain.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Factory Orders Decrease More Than Expected In February - April 4, 2023
- German Export Growth Tops Expectations - April 4, 2023
- RBA Pauses Monetary Policy Tightening - April 4, 2023