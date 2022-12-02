Germany’s exports declined for the second month in a row, as the global demand continued to be damped by high inflation and supply chain disruptions, and the biggest euro area economy is near recession. Yet, the trade surplus increased notably due to the sharp decrease in imports. Shipments logged a monthly drop of 0.6 percent, following September’s 0.7 percent decrease.
