Germany’s exports registered a renewed sharper-than-expected decline in March on weak demand from China and the US, official data showed on Thursday. Exports decreased 5.2 percent on a monthly basis in March, offsetting the 4.0 percent increase in February, Destatis reported Thursday. Exports were forecast to drop moderately by 2.4 percent.
