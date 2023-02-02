Germany’s exports declined sharply in December, taking the trade surplus down as the global demand remained weak amid inflation concerns and recession worries. Exports registered a monthly decline of 6.3 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent rise a month ago, Destatis reported Thursday. Shipments were forecast to fall moderately by 3.3 percent.
