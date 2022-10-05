Germany’s exports and imports rebounded in August with the increase in imports exceeding that of exports, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday. Exports grew 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in August, offsetting a 1.6 percent fall in July. Economists had forecast shipments to climb 1.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Exports & Imports Rebound In August - October 5, 2022
- Dollar Continues To Drift Lower - October 4, 2022
- Australian Dollar Drops On Softer RBA Rate Hike - October 4, 2022