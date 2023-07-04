Germany’s exports registered a surprise drop in May, while imports rebounded after falling for two straight months, reflecting uncertainties surrounding the global demand and the contribution of net trade to economic growth. Exports decreased 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 1.0 percent gain in April, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.
