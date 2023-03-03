Germany’s exports rebounded more than expected in January underpinned by shipments to the US, although the overall increase was insufficient to offset the decline in December, official data revealed Friday. Exports increased 2.1 percent on a monthly basis in January, in contrast to the 6.3 percent decline in December, Destatis reported.
