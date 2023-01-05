Germany’s exports unexpectedly declined in November on weak global demand, signaling that the economy is sliding into a mild recession. Exports decreased 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in October, Destatis reported Thursday. The fall was in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise expected by economists.
