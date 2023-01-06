Germany’s factory orders declined the most in more than a year in November on a steep fall in foreign demand that was in sync with the weaker exports data released earlier, while retail sales rebounded despite high inflation, offering a mixed picture of the biggest euro area economy. Factory orders plunged 5.3 percent in November from October, data from Destatis showed Friday.
