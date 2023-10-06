Germany’s factory orders rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in August reflecting the robust expansion in demand for computing, electronic and optical products. Factory orders registered a monthly increase of 3.9 percent, in contrast to the 11.3 percent decrease in July, Destatis reported Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Factory Orders Rebound More Than Expected - October 6, 2023
- U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows In August As Exports Jump And Imports Fall - October 5, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Slightly Higher - October 5, 2023