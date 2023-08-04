Germany’s factory orders unexpectedly grew in June but the improvement was driven by the large scale orders in the aerospace industry, data from Destatis showed on Friday. Elsewhere, a private survey today showed that the construction sector contracted sharply at the start of the third quarter, led by a notable decline in residential building activity.
