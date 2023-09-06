Germany’s manufacturing sector orders decreased in double-digits on a monthly basis in July, which was much more than forecast, largely due to a big order for air and spacecraft in the previous month, and added fuel to worries that the biggest euro area economy may be headed for a recession.
