German Factory Orders Unexpectedly Rise In May

Germany’s factory orders unexpectedly expanded in May underpinned by the rise in demand from the non-euro area countries, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday. New orders grew 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to the revised 1.8 percent decline in April and the expected fall of 0.6 percent.
