Germany’s factory orders unexpectedly expanded in January on strong foreign demand for aircraft and spacecraft construction and automobile engines, figures from Destatis revealed on Tuesday. Factory orders grew 1.0 percent in January from December, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of growth eased from December’s revised 3.4 percent expansion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Factory Orders Unexpectedly Strengthen - March 7, 2023
- UK House Prices Rise At Fastest Pace In 8 Months - March 7, 2023
- UK Retail Sales Expand More Strongly On Valentine’s Day Boost - March 7, 2023