Despite rising interest rates weighing on private consumption, Germany’s economy shrank less than expected in the third quarter, underpinned by investment, preliminary estimates from Destatis showed Monday. Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent sequentially, offsetting an upwardly revised 0.1 percent rise a quarter ago. The pace of contraction was slower than the expected 0.3 percent decline.
