The German economy expanded as initially estimated in the first quarter and avoided a recession, thanks to the rebound in investment and exports. Gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding three months, Destatis reported Friday. The statistical office confirmed the flash estimate published on April 30.
