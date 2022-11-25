Germany’s economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter, despite weaker global growth, delivery bottlenecks and rising inflation, official data showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in the second quarter. The rate was revised up from 0.3 percent estimated on October 28.
