German consumer confidence is set to deteriorate in July as the economy struggles to gain momentum, a closely watched survey showed on Wednesday. After rising for four straight months, the consumer climate index dropped unexpectedly to -21.8 in July from -21.0 in June, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.
