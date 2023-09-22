House prices in Germany declined in the second quarter at the fastest pace since 2000, adding further evidence to the adverse impact of rising interest rates on the real estate market in the biggest euro area economy. Prices of residential property decreased by an average 9.9 percent year-on-year, the statistical office Destatis said Friday.
