Business confidence in Germany improved in March on stronger expectations and better assessment of the current conditions, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Friday. The business sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 87.8 from an upwardly revised 85.7 in February. The score was forecast to climb to 86.0.
